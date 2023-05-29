NBA assigns Scott Foster, Tony Brothers to Celtics-Heat Game 7

BOSTON -- Anything can happen in a Game 7, and an entire series can come down to one make or miss. Basketball fans are hoping that Monday night's Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat doesn't come down to a call by the officials.

But both fanbases will likely feel a bit uneasy after learning about Monday night's referee assignments. The NBA has tabbed Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, and John Goble to be the officiating crew for the deciding game between the Celtics and the Heat at TD Garden.

Foster and Brothers are well known among basketball fans for their tendency to make the game about themselves. Both are veteran officials with plenty of postseason games under their belts, and both have officiated a number of pressure-packed matchups.

Foster is best known as "The Extender" for his knack of extending playoff series when he officiates a potential clincher. But the Eastern Conference Finals comes down to Monday night's game, so that nickname doesn't really fit for this one.

However, the Miami Heat have not faired well in Foster-led games, losing 13 of the last 14 games he's been on the court. Foster was part of the crew for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which Boston won, 116-99, in Miami. Overall, the Celtics are 4-0 in games officiated by Foster this postseason.

Foster was also part of the crew for Boston's last Game 7, which the C's won 112-88 over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

While Heat fans won't be happy to see Foster's name, the same can be said about Celtics fans and Tony Brothers. Boston and Brothers don't have the best history, and the Celtics were blown out in their only game with Brothers on the court this postseason: A Game 3 blowout loss to the Heat in Miami.

The Celtics haven't lost since that game though, and with the Game 7 spotlight on everybody on the court Monday night, this game shouldn't come down to the officiating. Foster and Brothers, if there is indeed a bias one way or another, should balance each other out.

Goble, it should be noted, is a Miami native. So take from that whatever you want.

The best way to negate any funny business by the refs is to go out and play the best game of the season. Jump out early and make the officiating a non-factor.

The Celtics are looking to make NBA history on Monday night by completing the NBA's first-ever comeback from 3-0, while the Heat are looking to get an elusive fourth win over Boston and head to the NBA Finals as an eight-seed.