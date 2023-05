Kevin Millar on Celtics-Heat Game 7: The pressure has shifted to Miami If anyone knows about coming back from down 3-0, it's Kevin Millar. He had the rallying cry for the 2004 Red Sox, who came back from down 3-0 against the Yankees in the ALCS, and now he has plenty of thoughts on the 2023 Boston Celtics as they try to complete their comeback against the Miami Heat.