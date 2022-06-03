Scott Dowd to plead guilty in drunk driving crash that nearly killed girl in N.H. home

BRENTWOOD, N.H. - Scott Dowd, the doctor accused of causing a crash that nearly killed a girl in her New Hampshire home, is expected to plead guilty Friday and be sentenced to prison.

Dowd is scheduled to enter guilty pleas to aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct at a hearing in Rockingham Superior Court.

In July 2021, prosecutors said Dowd was driving drunk when he crashed into a mailbox outside a house in Salem, New Hampshire. The impact sent a granite post flying into the home where it hit six-year-old Giuliana Tutrone, critically injuring her. The incident was recorded on a surveillance camera inside the house.

Giuliana was taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center after a Good Samaritan stopped the bleeding in her neck. She had emergency surgery to repair an artery in her neck, a broken jaw and several deep cuts on her face.

Under the plea deal, Dowd will serve at least one year in prison and his driver's license will be suspended for seven years. Dowd also agreed to pay a fine and restitution to the girl and her family for uninsured expenses.