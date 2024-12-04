School closings and delays for Massachusetts and New Hampshire for Thursday, December 5

BOSTON - Several school districts have closed or delayed opening on Thursday, December 5 due to the snow and wintry mix slowing the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for central and western Massachusetts and southwestern New Hampshire. Some towns could get up to six inches of snow before the storm is over.

Take a look below for the full list of school closings and delays.