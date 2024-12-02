Maps show where plowable snow could fall in Massachusetts from Thursday storm

BOSTON - Welcome to December and the start of meteorological winter. And to kick off the month, a storm on Thursday could bring the first plowable snow of the season to parts of Massachusetts.

December is when we typically plunge into winter. Average high temperatures dip below 40 by the end of the month, we often experience our first accumulating snowfall, and finally, we experience the shortest days of the year.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It is safe to say that as far as snow goes in December, they don't make 'em like they used to.

Over the last 10 years, most Decembers have had well below average (8.7" in Boston) snowfall.

The last three years have seen a total of just 1.6" of snow in the city in December.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Well, you may have heard, there is some snow in the forecast this week.

The WBZ Weather Team will be issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a midweek wintry mix.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snowstorm timeline for Massachusetts

We could see a few flakes as early as Wednesday evening after sunset, mainly in central and western Mass.

The steadier and more impactful precipitation arrives after midnight and lingers through mid-morning Thursday.

Expect a slow-go during the Thursday morning commute, especially in areas away from the coastline where we expect snow to be falling.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This will not be a major storm by any means. We are looking at a total of about .25"-0.5" of total precipitation.

This will, however, be the first snow accumulation of the season for many folks in southern New England.

Where will snow fall in Massachusetts?

Conditions will vary quite a bit from region to region.

I-95 corridor-eastward, including eastern Essex county, the Boston area and all of southeastern Mass: Mainly rain with perhaps, just a few wet flakes mixing in here and there.

I-95 west to 495 (northern section), including a big section of MetroWest, the Mass Pike, western Essex county and most of Middlesex County: This is the toughest call. There will be a mix of rain and wet snow here and the potential for a slushy/wet coating to an inch in spots.

West of 495, including most of Worcester County, western Mass. and southern New Hampshire away from the coast: Mainly snow in these areas and a good chance you may need to break out the shovel for the first time as there could be a few inches in spots.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How much snow could Massachusetts get?

The best chance for a widespread, plowable snow will be in the higher elevations of Worcester County, southwest New Hampshire and western Mass. If you live in any of these areas, definitely gas up the snowblower as there is about a 50% chance of 3" or more.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

After the storm, it's back to the cold. Another blast from Canada arrives on Friday. Expect high temperatures in the 20s and low 30s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the teens.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston