Saugus road rage suspect was "cooling off" at ice cream shop before shooting, attorney says

The suspect in a Saugus, Massachusetts road rage incident was "cooling off" at the ice cream shop before the alleged shooting, according to his attorney.

The incident happened just after 8:15 p.m. in Cliftondale Square on Wednesday night. The suspect, 48-year-old Stephen Cooper from Everett, appeared in court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old victim, Mahomed Elorch, from Melrose, told police that he was heading home from work and entered the rotary that he wasn't familiar with when another vehicle almost hit him. He said that during a heated exchange through their vehicle windows, Cooper allegedly made racist remarks toward him. The defense denies those claims.

The suspect then exited the rotary and went to the Banana Splitz ice cream shop. Cooper's attorney said that he was "literally cooling off and figuratively cooling off in line for an ice cream" when the defendant approached him.

During the second verbal altercation, Cooper allegedly bit the victim's finger when it was in front of his face, then, moments later, the victim bit Cooper's finger. The prosecution said that Cooper told Elorch, "Don't come after me. I have a gun and I will shoot you."

The victim said that Cooper then took out his handgun and shot him in the left leg. Cooper admits to shooting the victim in the leg, but said he was acting in self-defense. His attorney said that Cooper was punched "10 times in the face."

A witness said that she saw the two men arguing before it got physical, and saw Cooper shoot Elorch.

Elorch said he walked to the other side of the street and sat down until police arrived. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cooper was arrested on the scene and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and more.

Cooper is being held on $50,000 bail and has been ordered to stay away from the victim and to surrender his gun and his license to carry. He is due back in court on October 20.