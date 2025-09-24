Road rage shooting in Saugus, Massachusetts leaves 1 man injured and 1 man arrested

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

One man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Saugus, Massachusetts that police said was triggered by road rage and the shooter is now facing several charges.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue in Cliftondale Square near the Banana Splitz ice cream shop, which was not involved in the shooting. Police said the victim and suspect were both still on the scene when they arrived. At least one car was seen being towed away from the scene.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident and the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Stephen Cooper of Saugus, shot the victim in the leg. The victim, a 32-year-old man from Melrose, was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

No details about what started the road rage incident were released.

Police said Cooper is lawfully licensed to carry a gun but is facing several firearm-related charges related to the shooting. His license to carry is also pending suspension by the licensing authority.

No other information was immediately available.

Saugus is a town in Essex County and is located about 10 miles north of Boston.

Earlier this month, a man in Boston faced charges for stabbing a food delivery driver in a road rage attack in the city's Back Bay neighborhood. Police said Byron Alexander, of Randolph, attacked the driver when he parked his car in front of his while making a food delivery and then followed him around the block, trying to hit his car before stabbing him.