19-year-old pulled from water at Sandy Pond Beach in Ayer dies

AYER - A 19-year-old from Ayer pulled from the water after he went under while swimming at Sandy Pond Beach in Ayer Saturday afternoon has died.

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. Police and firefighters were alerted by lifeguards about the unaccounted man. 

A dive team was activated while lifeguards and emergency personnel began searching the water. Several minutes later, the swimmer was found in 6-8 feet of water.

The man was rushed to Nashoba Valley Medical Center and later brought to Lahey Hospital by helicopter. He was pronounced dead Sunday evening.

The swimmer's identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 5:13 PM

