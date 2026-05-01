Sandra Birchmore's cause of death changed by Massachusetts medical examiner

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts has changed its determination of the cause and manner of death for Sandra Birchmore, a 23-year-old who was found dead in her Canton apartment in February of 2021.

Her death was initially ruled a suicide, but federal prosecutors charged former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell with killing her and her unborn child, alleging that he strangled her and then staged the scene to make it look like she died by suicide.

The original death certificate listed Birchmore's cause of death as "asphyxia by hanging," and the manner of death as suicide. The amended death certificate now says the cause of death was simply "asphyxia" and describes the manner of death as "undetermined."

"As previously stated, OCME findings are based on the information available at the time of determination and may be updated if new information becomes available," a spokesperson for the office said in a statement. "The OCME extends its continued sympathy to Ms. Birchmore's loved ones as they mourn this tragic loss."

How did Sandra Birchmore die?

A judge is currently weighing whether Farwell, currently being held without bail, should be released ahead of his October trial date.

The defense has pointed to the medical examiner's initial ruling as evidence that Farwell did not kill Birchmore. They also note that she Googled "What color is the suicide ribbon?" on the day she was allegedly killed, and say prosecutors got a second opinion from a forensic pathologist who agreed with the medical examiner's initial determination.

"Whether Ms. Birchmore's death was a suicide as the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) pronounced, or a homicide as this federal prosecution alleges, is the critical issue in this case - one upon which the government ultimately bears the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," a March 26 filing by the defense states.

Sandra Birchmore case

Farwell is accused of starting a sexual relationship with Birchmore when she was 15 years old and he was 27. Investigators say they met when she joined a Stoughton Police Department youth program when she was 13.

Prosecutors say Farwell killed Birchmore after she told him he was pregnant with her baby. Farwell has pleaded not guilty in the case, and the defense says DNA tests showed he was not the father.

An internal Stoughton police investigation found that Farwell's twin brother, former officer William Farwell, and ex-deputy chief Robert Devine also had inappropriate relationships with Birchmore. Both have been decertified as police officers in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.