Matthew Farwell, ex-Stoughton police officer accused of killing Sandra Birchmore, seeks bail at hearing

Matthew Farwell, the former Stoughton, Massachusetts police officer charged with killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore while she was pregnant with what she thought was his child, is asking a judge to release him on bail while he awaits trial.

A hearing is scheduled in Boston federal court for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Farwell has been in custody since he was arrested in August of 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defense says Farwell is not a danger to the community or a flight risk. Prosecutors, however, say new data from Farwell's phone showed he searched for pornography involving teenage girls, and that makes him a threat.

Sandra Birchmore case

Prosecutors allege that Farwell strangled Birchmore to death in February 2021 inside her Canton apartment, and then staged the scene to make it look like a suicide. The defense, however, says the state medical examiner still considers her death a suicide.

Birchmore was part of a youth program called the "Stoughton Police Explorers Academy," where Farwell served as a volunteer. A grand jury indictment alleges that Farwell started having sex with Birchmore when she was 15 and he was 27 years old.

Matthew Farwell "used his authority and access to groom, sexually exploit and ultimately sexually abuse Birchmore," prosecutors allege. According to the indictment, a friend of hers called the Stoughton Police Department in January 2021 and told an employee that Farwell and Birchmore had been having sex.

Prosecutors say the employee told Farwell about the call, and a few days later Birchmore was found dead.

Matthew Farwell

Last fall, Farwell was indicted on a new charge of killing a witness or victim, added under the state's protection of unborn children law. The superseding indictment said Birchmore was between 8 and 10 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

Farwell's defense says DNA analysis shows he was not the father of Birchmore's unborn baby. They say there is another person "who is the confirmed biological father" who hasn't been publicly named.

The Department of Justice said last December that it would not seek the death penalty in Farwell's case. His trial is scheduled to begin in October.