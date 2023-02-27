Salvation Army's Kroc Center in Boston has affordable programs for everyone

BOSTON - The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Boston is a one-of-a-kind community space. It's more than 90,000 square feet of everything you need in fitness and more.

"I believe that we bring people together, to help them with their mind, soul and body and that's what the Kroc Center is here for," Salvation Army Major Elvie Carter told WBZ-TV.

There's an aquatic center that includes the largest indoor water park in the city. There are culinary and art studios, a food panty and a chapel. There is something for everyone.

"With all of the various different things we have here at the Kroc. With the pool, the basketball court and the field across the street where (kids) can play," said fitness and wellness manager Trevor Garrick.

Taking care of the community is their main focus. They also hold back-to-school events and music and drama classes for the kids. It also serves as a go-to haven when there's tension in the community.

"We try to bring some aspect of caring. We want this community center to be a safe place. It's a place here at the Salvation Army Kroc Center where people feel comfortable and they feel a sense of belonging," fitness and rec coordinator Yvel Joseph told WBZ.

"This is very, very vital. It keeps our kids off the streets. It re-educates some of the younger guys who have gone astray and found their way back. They have some great counselors here," said Alma Harris Wanjiku, who's been coming to the center for 12 years.

And all of it is affordable. Depending on the age group, it's between $5 and $30 a month and they will also work with you.

"We budgeted $150,000 a year, just to give away, just in scholarships. So that if you can't afford to pay, you still can come here and we will make sure of that," Carter said.

For more information, visit their website.