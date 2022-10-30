Watch CBS News
Local News

Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween 00:24

SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.

The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.

Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 8:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.