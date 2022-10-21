Watch CBS News
Extra train service added to and from Salem for weekends leading up to Halloween

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SALEM -- The MBTA is stepping up service to Salem because the city has seen a record number of visitors ahead of Halloween this year. 

Due to overcrowded trains and packed parking lots, there will be additional trains to and from North Station between Salem, Beverly, and Newburyport. 

Check the schedule here. Weekend passes cost $10 for unlimited rides. 

Last weekend, 157,700 people visited Salem. Over the first sixteen days of October, Salem had 507,700 visitors downtown, up 15% from the same timeframe last year, the city said. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 9:38 AM

