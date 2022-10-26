Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly 700,000 people have visited Salem so far this October

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Salem packs in visitors in possible record-breaking weekend
Salem packs in visitors in possible record-breaking weekend 01:45

SALEM - Nearly 700,000 people have visited Salem this October, with a few days to go until Halloween.

The city said Wednesday just over 185,000 tourists came to "The Witch City" between Friday, October 21 and Sunday, October 23. The month's total count of 699,500 visitors is 9% more than last year's numbers.

Salem is continuing to urge visitors to take public transportation instead of driving. There are additional Commuter Rail trains for October weekends and the Salem ferry has increased capacity. The city also hikes parking fines in October and police conduct "aggressive parking enforcement" during the month. 

"Visitors should not anticipate finding parking downtown in Salem this coming weekend or on Halloween," the city said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Salem City Councilor Ty Hapworth urged people not to spontaneously visit during Halloween season.

"IF you are thinking about visiting Salem this October, do not show up on a whim," he said. "Have a plan and reservations."  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 4:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.