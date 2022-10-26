Nearly 700,000 people have visited Salem so far this October

SALEM - Nearly 700,000 people have visited Salem this October, with a few days to go until Halloween.

The city said Wednesday just over 185,000 tourists came to "The Witch City" between Friday, October 21 and Sunday, October 23. The month's total count of 699,500 visitors is 9% more than last year's numbers.

Salem is continuing to urge visitors to take public transportation instead of driving. There are additional Commuter Rail trains for October weekends and the Salem ferry has increased capacity. The city also hikes parking fines in October and police conduct "aggressive parking enforcement" during the month.

"Visitors should not anticipate finding parking downtown in Salem this coming weekend or on Halloween," the city said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Salem City Councilor Ty Hapworth urged people not to spontaneously visit during Halloween season.

"IF you are thinking about visiting Salem this October, do not show up on a whim," he said. "Have a plan and reservations."