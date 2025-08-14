1 landscape worker dead and 1 seriously hurt after hitting power line in Salem, New Hampshire
At least one landscape worker is dead and one is hurt after they hit a power line while working in Salem, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.
It happened outside a credit union on Route 28, where Salem firefighters said the crew was trimming trees. The workers were on a lift when firefighters said it came into contact with a power line.
One worker was killed and the other was rushed to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries.
First responders said OSHA has been notified.
