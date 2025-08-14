1 landscape worker dead and 1 seriously hurt after hitting power line in Salem, New Hampshire

Worker killed after coming into contact with power line in Salem, New Hampshire, firefighters say

Worker killed after coming into contact with power line in Salem, New Hampshire, firefighters say

At least one landscape worker is dead and one is hurt after they hit a power line while working in Salem, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

It happened outside a credit union on Route 28, where Salem firefighters said the crew was trimming trees. The workers were on a lift when firefighters said it came into contact with a power line.

One worker was killed and the other was rushed to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

First responders said OSHA has been notified.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the way and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.