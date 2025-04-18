3 people arrested, 2 guns recovered after brazen shooting in Salem, Massachusetts

Three people have been arrested in connection with a brazen shooting in Salem, Massachusetts earlier this week.

Surveillance video from the shooting on Albion Street showed the suspects running away after several shots were fired just before 7 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt.

Salem Police announced the arrests on social media Friday. The names of the suspects have not been released, but police said they recovered two guns they believe were used in the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive.

"We took this case very seriously, as did a team of our law enforcement partners," the department said in a statement.

Salem Police believe that these two weapons were used during the shooting on Albion Street. Salem Police

Uber driver almost hit by bullets

Uber driver Dionis Rivas said he was about to pick up three men on Albion Street when someone opened fire. The shots narrowly missed Rivas, but hit his windshield, his car seat, and his back window. He said he put his car seat down and called police when it happened.

A bullet hit an Uber driver's windshield on Albion Street in Salem. CBS Boston

He later said he was grateful to be alive.

"I said, 'Oh my God what happened here, oh my God what happened?'" Rivas told WBZ-TV Monday. "But I'm OK right now, thank you God."

He said he didn't see anyone but the three men he was set to pick up.

Neighbors rattled by shooting

Neighbors in the area were woken to the sound of gunfire on Monday. They described it as "loud" and said it sounded like fireworks.

"I was asleep, but it jolted me awake. I heard several rounds of gunfire," said Meredith Weiner, who ran to check on her daughter.

Henry Augilar's camera captured some of the shooting.

"My daughter and wife had just left literally 30 seconds right before it all happened. They backed out, they left, and the white car used my driveway, and you hear the gunshots," Aguilar said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.