Video shows people fleeing gunshots during early morning shooting in Salem

Surveillance video shows two men running for their lives after police say dozens of rounds of gunfire disrupted a quiet neighborhood in Salem.

Police say the shooting happened Monday morning just before 7 a.m. on Albion Street. The bullets hit cars, houses, and street signs. No one was injured during the shooting.

Gunfire wakes up Salem neighborhood

Neighbors say that the sound of gunfire woke them up.

"It was loud and sounded like fireworks, and it was really scary," Neighbor Walter Simpson said.

Henry Augilar wasn't home at the time, but his home camera captured some of the chaos.

"My daughter and wife had just left literally 30 seconds right before it all happened. They backed out, they left, and the white car used my driveway, and you hear the gunshots," Aguilar said.

Meredith Weiner says that as soon as she heard it, she ran to check on her daughter.

"I was asleep, but it jolted me awake. I heard several rounds of gunfire," she said. Police are now using home surveillance and Ring doorbell footage to help identify the shooters who quickly ran away.

Searching for suspects

No one has been arrested, and police are searching for the suspects.

"They found evidence of significant number of gunshots on the streets. We can confirm upwards of 60. The suspects had already fled the area," Salem Police Captain John Burke said.

"I believe it was targeted. We have no evidence that the general public is in danger. We believe these specific individuals were looking for these other specific individuals," Burke said. Police say no one was injured and they are still looking for the suspects.