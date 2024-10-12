Salem mayor urges visitors to take public transit as nearby towns overwhelmed by seasonal traffic

SALEM - Halloween is just weeks away which means that Salem is overflowing with tourists during peak season. The city is getting busier by the day with gridlock traffic in and out of the city.

Public transit into Salem

Residents in both Salem and the surrounding towns say trying to get around during the month of October is stressful.

"It's similar to Mardi Gras, it's bumper to bumper, you really can't get around. It's a small city so definitely not a lot of places to go so everybody gets stuck," Salem resident Brianna Feman said.

"It's horrible. I am picking my friend up in Beverly because she needs a ride and I can't get there," one Salem resident said.

Salem Mayor Dominic Pangallo is asking all visitors to consider taking public transit instead. Salem has no direct highway access so getting into the city.

"It's tough in all of our surrounding communities but the economic benefits are regional as well. The travel and tourism sector for the North Shore brings in close to $1.3 billion in spending, supports 7,000, 8,000 jobs," Pangallo said.

Lack of parking

George Samson lives and works in Beverly. He sells handmade belts and wallets on the sidewalk every weekend. He says a lot of residents are complaining about the traffic flow from Beverly to Salem this time of year.

"I have to wait for a lot of cars to go by that are using Essex Street to get out to 128 now," Samson said. "I get a lot of nice people that are just tourists and they want to get out of Salem for a day. And they come over here."

On top of all the traffic, the other challenge Salem faces is parking. Salem has around 4,000 public parking spots and the mayor says they can get as many 65,000 visitors on a weekend.

"Over 100,000 as we get closer to the end of the season so do the math you are not going to find a parking space. If you are planning to come to Salem come by train, come by ferry," Pangallo said.