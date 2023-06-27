94-year-old fighting to keep Provincetown dune shack gets support from lawmakers

PROVINCETOWN - Massachusetts legislators are rallying behind a 94-year-old Provincetown man who is battling the National Park Service to keep his shack in the dunes.

The Park Service began putting eight of the dunes shacks up for bid, yet some are still occupied by families. Applications will be assessed over six criteria including financial commitment and experience. The goal is to provide long term stability to the shacks and the park. Families who have cared for the shacks for decades can apply for their shacks like everyone else. The leases are in 10-year increments.

"These aren't vacation homes, these are people's homes that you are displacing who do not want to leave," said Michela Murphy, a supporter of the shack dwellers. "People don't understand, it's not a week-long experience out here, it's a commitment, and one people aren't up for."

Sal Del Deo's Provincetown dune shack CBS Boston

Sal Del Deo has been coming to his shack since he was 17 years old. It's the first place he took his wife, and the last place he took her before she died. The National Park Service took over the dunes decades ago. Josephine Del Deo was instrumental in getting local towns to give the land to the Park Service.

"She was able to convince the town to give the province lands to the National Seashore to create the National Seashore," tells Murphy.

Del Deo says his late wife made the push believing the Park Service would preserve the land. At the time, they were seeing developers and tourists flock to the area.

"I was thinking about this as I was going to bed," said Sal, saying he began speaking to his late wife in his mind. "She said Salvatore never mind about the dinner tomorrow night, you're invited out, and I know about it. You got to go to the dunes and be there to support these people."

The shack the Del Deo's occupied was originally owned by Jean "Frenchie" Schnell. She originally deeded the shack to Sal Del Deo before one of her estranged daughters re-entered her life. Sal insisted her daughter take hold of it. The Del Deo's have paid the taxes on the property for years. When the park service found out that Schnell's daughter died seven years ago, they took back the land. The Del Deo's had to be out by Tuesday.

Sal Del Deo CBS Boston

"I said I would come for my 95th birthday, and I am going to come out here whether I am in the shack or out here," said Del Deo.

"To me there is no greater love story than Sal and Josephine. He loves her so much," says Murphy fighting back tears, "I think losing the shack would be like losing her again."

Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren are teaming up with Congressman Bill Keating to help Del Deo. They are lobbying the Parks Service to give him a special use permit to stay. In a statement, Senator Markey's Office said this.

"We continue to call on the National Park Service and the Department of Interior to consider all legally available options-including by utilizing the National Park Service's significant discretion to issue Special Use Permits-to allow Mr. Del Deo to remain in the dune shack he has worked in for nearly 80 years," said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Edward J. Markey, and Congressman Bill Keating. "It is our understanding that after removing Mr. Del Deo from the shack, it will remain vacant until a Request for Proposals (RFP) process can begin. Simply stated, there is no benefit in removing Mr. Del Deo and leaving the shack vacant for the summer until a formal RFP process can begin. It is vital for the National Park Service to recognize the need for common sense, sensitivity, and compassion while exercising their authority, and we again urge the National Park Service to find creative solutions to allow Mr. Del Deo to stay until a public RFP can be completed. Mr. Del Deo's extraordinary connections to the Dunes demands extraordinary considerations."

The Park Service says the Del Deo's have been operating the property without a permit since Schnell's daughter passed away. They have worked with the family to extend vacating the property.