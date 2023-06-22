94-year-old barred from Cape Cod dune shack as bidding begins for new leases

PROVINCETOWN - The National Park Service is giving tours of dune shacks this week to perspective bidders. The problem is some of these shacks have been cared for by families for generations. In certain instances, those families are still living there.

"Our shack is 100 square feet. We have the smallest shack in the dunes," says dune dweller Arielle Tasha. "My grandmother, her ashes are out there, and my father too."

Those families and their supporters protested outside of the dunes on Wednesday. The National Park Service took over the dune shacks by eminent domain in the 1960's. Since then, some families have had long-term leases on the shacks, while others have changed to year-to-year. In an effort to bring long-term stability, the parks department is allowing people to bid on 10-year leases on the shacks. The tours were supposed to happen on June 15, but due to demand, the Park Service says they extended the tours.

People protest National Park Service plan to lease dune shacks CBS Boston

Tasha's family is one of the families still occupying their shack. Her small shack was the first one to be toured through. Their belongings are still inside. For decades the family left the door unlocked for anyone who needed shelter. They had notebooks inside for people to document their stay. Several years back, the notebooks were stolen.

"Harry Kemp, the poet of the dunes, lived out there. When he was too old, he moved into my grandmother's house," explains Tasha. "In turn he gave her this shack."

Other dune dwellers have sunk countless dollars into maintaining and expanding these shacks. Some of these families have built additional shacks or added outhouses and showers. They have purchased cars to be able to get out to the shacks. They call the upkeep of the shacks a year-round endeavor. It is a lifestyle, not simply a vacation home.

"People don't understand that there are families who live here," said Michela Murphy. "The only reason these shacks still exist is because these peoples stood for them."

Murphy's family is the owner of Sal's restaurant in Provincetown. The spot was originally owned by Sal Del Deo. He says his late wife Josephine was instrumental in getting the National Park Service to take ownership of the dune shacks.

"They saw the park as the only solution to the overwhelming amount of people who came on the weekends, and the investors," says Del Deo. "Park would be the lesser evil because they will maintain the purity of the back shore."

Sal Del Deo CBS Boston

At 94-years-old, he is currently barred from entering his shack by the National Park Service. The structure was originally owned by Jean "Frenchie" Schnell. In addition to being a restauranteur, Del Deo is an artist and a veteran of the Korean War. When he came back from battle, he settled back in Provincetown. He met Josephine thereafter and told her he wanted to take her to the dune shacks.

"Frenchie being French and romantic, she saw two young lovers, and said this is the lovers' home. This is for lovers. You have to stay here overnight," smiled Del Deo.

Before Frenchie died, she deeded the shack to Del Deo. Shortly thereafter, one of her daughters came back into her life.

"I said Frenchie, look she's your daughter, she should have the shack," remembers Del Deo.

Dune shack in Provincetown CBS Boston

After her daughter died, the Del Deo's continued to pay the taxes on the shack for years. He and his family spent decades living there even when it was under the ownership of Frenchie's daughter.

"Nobody alerted the Park that she died," tells Del Deo, adding that it was almost seven years ago.

When the Park recently found out, they took possession of the shack, and placed a note on the door. The National Park Service says they aren't evicting the Del Deos as the shack was in possession of the Schnell family. Nonetheless, Del Deo isn't allowed in the shack. In the future, the Park Service plans to put that shack out for bid as well. Del Deo will turn 95 shortly. There is no telling if he will have time to enter the shack one last time. He was planning to go on his birthday, just as he did during his wife's final days.

"That is where we started our life together, and it almost ended being there too. Before she passed away, we came out to the dunes," said Del Deo.

"Sal has lost the love of his life by the way he talks about Josephine. She was the activist. She is alive in the dunes. She worked with JFK to create the National Seashore. Every time you step inside that shack, you can feel her presence. Every time you step into the dunes you can feel that," says Murphy. "It's nothing for the Park Service to give him a lifetime lease. He's 94-years-old."