Roxbury preschoolers make their own Orange Line

BOSTON - After learning about the MBTA at Horizons early education center in Roxbury, preschoolers were so excited to try a ride on the train, they made their own Orange Line.

The children made their own T map and Orange Line train, which they then took for a "ride."

Horizons for Homeless Children is a nonprofit organization working to reduce the trauma of homelessness on children. Besides an early education center, the organization offers play spaces in family homeless shelters and parent support.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 3:19 PM

