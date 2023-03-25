Roxbury preschoolers make their own Orange Line
BOSTON - After learning about the MBTA at Horizons early education center in Roxbury, preschoolers were so excited to try a ride on the train, they made their own Orange Line.
The children made their own T map and Orange Line train, which they then took for a "ride."
Horizons for Homeless Children is a nonprofit organization working to reduce the trauma of homelessness on children. Besides an early education center, the organization offers play spaces in family homeless shelters and parent support.
