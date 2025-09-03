Roman Anthony named AL Rookie of the Month after epic August

While the Red Sox await word on Roman Anthony's MRI, the star rookie brought home a big honor Wednesday morning. Following an incredible month of August, Anthony was named the American League Rookie of the Month.

The 21-year-old swung one of the best bats in the AL last month, when he went 31-for-102 at the plate (good for a .304 average) with six home runs, four doubles, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored, and 15 walks. His 31 hits, six dingers, and 21 runs scored ranked second among qualified rookies in August, while his .910 OPS ranked fourth.

Anthony is the second Red Sox rookie to bring home Rookie of the Month honors this season, joining Kristian Campbell, who won the award for his hot March/April. Anthony is the 12th Red Sox player overall to win Rookie of the Month, joining Kevin Youkilis (May 2004), Jonathan Papelbon (April 2006), Hideki Okajima (April 2007), Dustin Pedroia (May 2007), Jacoby Ellsbury (September 2007), Jose Iglesias (June 2013), Andrew Benintendi (August 2017), Michael Chavis (May 2019), Bobby Dalbec (August 2021), Triston Casas (July 2023), and Campbell.

Roman Anthony's August

Anthony became one of just three players under the age of 22 with at least 30 hits in a single month this season, joining Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio (who did it in April and July) and Baltimore's Jackson Holliday (May). He's the first Red Sox player to accomplish the feat since Xander Bogaerts in May 2014.

Anthony recorded 12 multi-hit contests in August, which was tied for the second-most in the Majors. He's already up to 24 multi-hit games in his career since his debut on June 9.

Anthony also signed an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with Boston on Aug. 6. It was a very good month for the 21-year-old phenom.

Roman Anthony's injury

September started off well for Anthony, with the outfielder recording three hits in his eight at-bats for the month, but he left Tuesday's win over the Guardians with left oblique muscle tightness. All of Boston is now awaiting word on Anthony's MRI, which he underwent Wednesday morning.