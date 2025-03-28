Roman Anthony motivated to make Majors after Kristian Campbell's Red Sox debut

Kristian Campbell made his MLB debut for the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day, and Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer cannot wait to join him in the big leagues sometime soon. But until then, they'll be cheering Campbell on and putting themselves in the best position to succeed from Worcester.

Campbell, Anthony, and Mayer have been connected in the Boston system for a while now, touted as the organization's "Big Three" prospects. The trio was promoted to Triple-A together toward the end of the 2024 season, and were seemingly attached at the hip throughout Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida.

Campbell was the lone member of the triumvirate to earn a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster as the starting second baseman of the Red Sox. He went 1-for-3 in his debut in the team's 5-3 win over the Rangers in Texas on Thursday, with both Anthony and Mayer cheering him on from Worcester.

Both are happy that Campbell got his break, which has added even more fuel to their fire to get their own shot in the Majors.

Roman Anthony motivated by Kristian Campbell

Anthony would have loved to have joined Campbell on Boston's Opening Day roster, but with the Red Sox stacked in the outfield with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Opening Day hero Wilyer Abreu, there isn't an opportunity for him to play every day. So he's happy to remain in Worcester -- for now.

"I'm excited to just get back into the routine of playing every day," Anthony told CBS News Boston's Joe Weil at Thursday's Media Day in Worcester. "Spring can be hectic sometimes and you don't really know what's going on the next day, where you're playing or if you're playing. Just being here and being in a routine is exciting. And being around these guys and this staff, it's a special place so I'm excited."

As special as it is to be on a loaded WooSox team, Anthony is eager to rejoin his buddy Campbell in the Majors.

"It's super motivating. He's deserving of everything that is coming his way," Anthony said of his now-former teammate. "It is super motivating, like, one of us is actually there and it's time to meet back up at the top. I'm super happy for him and will enjoy watching him for the time being, and hopefully join him as soon as possible."

While he is eager to make it to The Show, Anthony isn't going to let it distract him from putting in the work he needs to in Worcester. He understands that a little more seasoning in Triple-A will put him in the best position to succeed when he does get that call up to the Majors.

"With that comes being present and not really worrying about what is going to happen tomorrow or when I'm going to get that call. It's trying to win here, trying to develop here and get better every single day," he said. "When that time comes I'll be ready to go up there and make an impact immediately."

Mayer is bringing that same mentality into the season, which will be his first taste of Triple-A action. A back injury cut his season short in 2024, but the infielder says he's ready to roll in 2025.

"The biggest thing for me is staying ready for my opportunity. I know I'm in a very good spot mentally and physically. I'm ready to start the season and have a good time," said Mayer. "All I can do is keep working hard, preparing every single day and staying ready for when my time comes."

The shortstop swung a hot bat in the spring and will now move around the infield in Worcester to give him the best opportunity to make the jump to the big leagues.

"I love a challenge," he said. "I'll definitely be playing around the infield this year more than I have in my career. That's a testament to staying ready for any position that I can. When my number is called I'll be ready."

Coffee in Cars with Red Sox top prospects

As part of Anthony's acclimatation with his future Major League teammates, veteran pitcher Walker Buehler tasked the prospect with getting coffee for everyone. And we mean everyone, as he had to order, buy, and transport 76 cups of coffee. It would have been a lot for Anthony to do on his own, so he recruited Mayer to assist with the massive order, as documented by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

The order came out to $600 (which the two split) and took over an hour to fulfill. Then came the arduous task of getting all those coffees back to the Red Sox facilities, which meant a slow drive back for Anthony and Mayer.

In the end they delivered, but came up just short of batting 1.000. Garrett Crochet wanted an iced coffee, but got a hot beverage instead.

"Unfortunately we screwed up Crochet's coffee order. Not good enough. We still owe him one, but we'll get it to him soon," said Anthony.

That giant order came from a Starbucks in Florida. We'll see if the two make it up to Crochet with a Dunkin Iced from the Boston area.