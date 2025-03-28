Kristian Campbell collects first hit in emotional debut for Red Sox

Kristian Campbell is officially a Major Leaguer after making his debut for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. The rookie battled a lot of emotions during Opening Day in Texas, but settled in nicely and had a hand in Boston's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Campbell collected his first hit in the big leagues in the ninth inning on a sharp grounder off the glove of Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. The ball ricocheted off Jung's glove and went into left field to give Boston runners on first and third with one out.

Save that ball!



KC's first big league hit! pic.twitter.com/29LD69P02Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 27, 2025

The Red Sox got the milestone ball for Campbell, and two pitches later Wilyer Abreu smacked a three-run homer into the Rangers bullpen to plate the game-winning runs for Boston.

However, Campbell was not on base for that blast, as David Hamilton pinch ran for him after the rookie collected his first big-league knock. That too was a first for Campbell, who said after the game he had never been pinch-run for before. (He took no issue with being replaced by the speedy Hamilton on the basepaths.)

It was a day full of firsts for Campbell, who at 22 years and 272 days old became the youngest Red Sox player to make their MLB debut in the Opening Day lineup since Joe Lahoud in 1968.

Kristian Campbell's Red Sox debut

Campbell's family was in the stands for his pro debut, which just added to the rookie's emptions on the day. He went 1-for-3 at the plate with his single, a strikeout, and a five-pitch walk in the top of the seventh. After taking some awkward swings in his first two at-bats, he settled in nicely and showed his usual discipline at the plate.

"The second half, I started settling in," Campbell said of the emotions he battled early in the game. "The first half, I was definitely emotional [and] before the game. The National Anthem, I had some tears and stuff just thinking about family and how long I've come to get it at the moment.

"It's crazy. It was a lot today," he added. "It was the most people I have ever played in front of. I definitely didn't feel anything for the first half of the game. And then in the second half I was able to settle in a little bit better. It was definitely something to get used to."

Campbell learned a lot about life in the big leagues over the last few days. He was unaware he got his own room at the team hotel, and didn't know the team traveled on its own plane.

There was another surprise waiting for him after the game when the staff gave Campbell the ball from his first big-league hit wrapped in a sock for safe keeping.

"I didn't know that was a thing," said Campbell, who planned on giving the ball to his parents. "It was just really cool. I really enjoyed it."

With his MLB debut now in the rearview mirror and his emotions in check, Campbell can simply focus on going out and playing ball.