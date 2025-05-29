Kristian Campbell might play some first base for Red Sox during series vs. Braves

Marcelo Mayer shares his reaction to being called up to play for the Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox might see a new side to rookie Kristian Campbell this weekend in Atlanta. Campbell will likely play some first base for Boston during the team's three-game series against the Braves, manager Alex Cora revealed Wednesday.

The Red Sox have been scrambling for help at first base since Triston Casas suffered a season-ending patellar tendon rupture in his left leg at beginning of May. The team has turned to the likes of Romy Gonzalez, Abraham Toro, and Nick Sogard, but the Red Sox are still exploring other options.

After third baseman-turned-designated hitter Rafael Devers turned down a chance to try playing some first, Campbell became another possible option. He began working out at first base almost two weeks ago, and the 22-year-old has slowly gained some confidence at a new position. He will likely get his first in-game introduction to the spot on the diamond this weekend against the Braves.

"We talked a few days ago, and he's like, 'I feel confident,'" Cora told reporters Wednesday, before the team was handed its fifth straight loss by the Milwaukee Brewers.

"He's like, 'We'll never know if I don't play,'" added Cora. "I love that he feels convicted about it, so one game in Atlanta, he'll do it."

Cora toyed with the idea of trying Campbell at first during the team's three-game sweep in Milwaukee. But he didn't want to see the rookie make his debut at the position against an athletic Brewers team that puts a lot of balls in play.

"It was going to be tough from that standpoint," explained Cora. "With Atlanta, they do one thing and they do it well: Hit the ball in the air and out of the ballpark. I think [Atlanta is] a good matchup for him."

He added that Campbell won't be thrown into the deep end without help, as there will be a coach dedicated to helping him with his new role in-game. Cora said Campbell will be acclimated to his new role slowly, so don't expect him to completely take over the position.

"We're not going to all of a sudden go seven in a row," said Cora. "Little by little."

Kristian Campbell's defensive versatility

Going back to his college career at Georgia Tech, there are only three positions Campbell hasn't played in a game: Pitcher, catcher, and first base. But the flexibility he's shown in his career made the team comfortable enough to put yet another position on Campbell's plate as he navigates his rookie season.

When Campbell does take first base for Boston, it will be the fourth different defensive position he plays for the team this season. He's played 43 games at second base, where he's posted a .975 fielding percentage, to go with six appearances in center field and two games in left field.

Kristian Campbell's offensive struggles

Campbell made Boston's Opening Day roster after he claimed the starting second baseman's job with an impressive Spring Training. He swung a hot bat out of the gates, slashing .301/.407./.495 with four home runs, 12 RBI, and 18 runs scored over 29 games in March and April.

But he's been ice cold since the calendar changed to May. Campbell has slashed just .120/.175/.160 with just one extra-base hit (a home run) over his last 20 games.

The Red Sox are asking a lot of Campbell to overcome his current offensive struggles while also learning a completely new position in the field. But Cora sounds confident the rookie can handle the move while also making the necessary adjustments at the plate to get out of his slump.