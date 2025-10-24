Patriots owner Robert Kraft advances in Hall of Fame selection process

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Again.

Kraft has once again advanced in the selection process for the "Contributors" category, one of 21 people to make it through to the next stage. The contributor committee reduced the group from 32, and will vote to reduce the list down to nine semifinalists later this month. The committee will then select a finalist, who will join the rest of the candidates when the full selection committee votes for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 early next year.

Perhaps the 14th time is the charm for Kraft, who has been shut out of Canton since the inception of the contributors category in 2014. Last year, the committee selected Ralph Hay -- one of the founding fathers of the NFL -- over the Patriots owner, but Hay was not enshrined after the final vote.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and eight former New England players are also up for enshrinement in 2026.

Robert Kraft's Hall of Fame résumé

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994 after he was a longtime season ticket holder for the team, and has morphed the New England franchise into one of the NFL's most successful organization under his ownership. The Patriots won six Super Bowl titles from 2001-18 with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as the figureheads on the field, giving Kraft the most Super Bowls of any owner in NFL history.

Kraft also saved the team from relocation early in his ownership and financed the construction of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. He's also credited with helping end the 2011 NFL lockout, and has played a key role in growing the NFL's finances as the chair of the broadcast committee.

Pro Football Hall of Fame contributor nominees for 2026

Here are the 21 candidates for this year's contributors category:

K.S. "Bud" Adams

Roone Arledge

Howard Cosell

John Facenda

Mike Giddings

Ralph Hay

Frank "Bucko" Kilroy

Don Klosterman

Eddie Kotal

Robert Kraft

Virginia McCaskey

John McVay

Clint Murchison

Art Rooney Jr.

Clark Shaughnessy

Seymour Siwoff

Amy Trask

Jack Vainisi

Lloyd Wells

John Wooten

Buddy Young