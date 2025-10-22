Vinatieri, Wilfork, Harrison among Patriots to advance in Pro Football Hall of Fame voting

Adam Vinatieri, Rodney Harrison, Vince Wilfork, and Logan Mankins are among the eight former Patriots players who are one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The four are among the 52 modern-era players who have advanced to the next stage of the selection process for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which was announced Wednesday.

Those 52 former players are now through to the semifinal round of the selection process. The group will be whittled down to 25 over the next month, before 15 modern-era finalists are picked for the selection committee to vote on ahead of Super Bowl LX in February.

Vinatieri is already locked in as a finalist, after the legendary kicker reached the final seven in last year's voting process. It was a bit shocking that Vinatieri didn't take his place in Canton last year, since he's the NFL's all-time leading scorer and is considered one of the greatest kickers in the history of the game.

Adam Vinatieri kicks the game-winning field goal for the New England Patriots to lift the team to a 16-13 overtime victory against the Oakland Raiders in the 2001 Divisional Round. Photo by Matt Campbell/AFP via Getty Images

Vinatieri connected on a number of clutch kicks over his 24-year career (10 of which he spent in New England), including game-winning kicks for the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII, and his game-tying and game-winning field goals in the snow in the Patriots' 2001 AFC Divisional Round win over the Raiders.

Harrison was a two-time champion in New England, after he brought a mean streak and loads of leadership to Patriots' defense in 2003. The hard-hitting safety is one of just two players in NFL history to rack up 30 interceptions and 30 sacks for their career, alongside Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

Wilfork also won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and was named to five Pro Bowls as he anchored the New England defensive line for 11 years. Mankins helped lock things down on the New England offensive line for nine seasons and was named an All-Pro six times during his career.

Cornerback Asante Samuel, a two-time Super Bowl champ in New England, also advanced in the Hall of Fame voting process. Samuel made four Pro Bowls during his career and led the league in interceptions twice, having played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons after starting his career with five seasons in New England.

Linebacker James Harrison, running back Fred Taylor, and receivers Torry Holy and Reggie Wayne – all of whom had a cup of coffee with the Patriots – are also among the 52 semifinalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026.