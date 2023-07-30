Patriots owner Robert Kraft and rapper Meek Mill speak at panel at NAACP convention on fighting hate

BOSTON - Patriots owner Robert Kraft and rapper and activist Meek Mill took center stage at the NAACP Convention Sunday, hosting a panel on fighting hate.

Kraft and Mill were joined by NAACP President Derrick Johnson and others for a discussion on racism and anti-Semitism and what can be done to stop it.

"It was probably two years ago when Robert said, I'm going to get you to come to Poland with me," said Mill. "And I didn't know the effects of how many friends I had that were Jewish, that had family members that were connected to what happened in Poland."

"I'll never know what it's like to walk into a room with Black skin," said Kraft. "What I see happening now with hate, we have to stand together and stand proud and push back on this to keep the vibrancy of this country."

"I'm really glad to be here with my family," said Boston resident Phalen Browne, who sat in on the panel. "And I think it's really cool that I'm being exposed to this at such a young age, I feel like it's really good to see other Black people succeeding and all that stuff and also learning about history and the NAACP."

Monday is the last day of the convention, which is being held in Boston for the first time since 1982.