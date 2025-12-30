Adam Vinatieri among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame, Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork fall short

Legendary New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while franchise staples Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork fell short in the voting.

In addition to Vinatieri, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick will learn during Super Bowl week if they made the Hall of Fame.

Harrison and Wilfork were semifinalists, but did not advance to the final round of voting.

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald headlined a group of four modern era finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tight end Jason Witten and running back Frank Gore were the two other first-year eligible players who were also announced Tuesday among the 15 finalists.

Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Vinatieri were guaranteed spots after advancing to the final seven in voting for the 2025 class. There are six other returning finalists with Eli Manning, Reggie Wayne, Jahri Evans, Marshall Yanda, Terrell Suggs and Darren Woodson all making it back to this stage.

Defensive tackle Kevin Williams made it to the finalist stage for the first time in his sixth year of eligibility.

The 50-person selection committee will vote on the 15 finalists next month with the results announced Feb. 5 at "NFL Honors." Between three and five of the finalists will be inducted in the second year of this current format.

In addition to the modern era finalists, the selection committee will also consider seniors candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood, coaching candidate Bill Belichick and contributor Robert Kraft. Between one and three of those finalists will make it into the Hall.

Only four people got in last year for the smallest class in 20 years.

Brees and Fitzgerald are the top new candidates this year.

Will Adam Vinatieri make Hall of Fame?

Vinatieri was one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history, making the game-winning field goals in the first two Super Bowl victories during New England's dynasty.

He helped launch the run with one of the game's greatest kicks — a 45-yarder in the snow to force overtime in the "Tuck Rule" game against the Raiders in the 2001 divisional round. He made the game-winning kick in OT to win that game and then hit a 48-yarder on the final play of a 20-17 win in the Super Bowl against the Rams.

Vinatieri is the NFL's career leader in points (2,673) and made field goals (599) over a 24-year career with New England and Indianapolis. He also leads all players with 56 field goals and 238 points in the postseason.

Holt was a key part of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf," helping the team win the Super Bowl in his rookie season in 1999 and getting back there two years later. Holt led the NFL in yards receiving in 2000 and in catches and yards in 2003 when he made his only All-Pro team.

Holt finished his career with 920 catches for 13,382 yards and 74 TDs.

Anderson was considered one of the top right tackles in his era after being a first-round pick by Cincinnati in 1996. He spent nearly his entire career with the Bengals and made three straight All-Pro teams from 2004-06.

Among the candidates who didn't advance from the 26 semifinalists were quarterback Philip Rivers, who was taken off the ballot when he came out of retirement, and offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski, who was in his final year of eligibility as a modern era candidate.

Two finalists from last year also didn't advance with running back Fred Taylor and receiver Steve Smith Sr. falling short.