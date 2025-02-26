Rob Gronkowski responds to rumor that he's contemplating NFL return

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's rumored interest in a return to the NFL didn't last very long.

On Tuesday, a Denver Sports reporter said Gronkowski, who turns 36 years old in May, has been training with eyes on a potential comeback despite not playing since 2021 when he was Tom Brady's teammate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Specifically, the report claimed Gronkowski has been eyeing the possibility of joining the Denver Broncos.

Is Rob Gronkowski returning to the NFL?

The report seemed farfetched, and a day later the future member of the Hall of Fame confirmed as much himself.

"Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don't. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it's time to relax a little. No football," Gronkowski told Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Gronkowski is currently a studio analyst for FOX, where he has teamed back up with Brady during some broadcasts.

Drafted by the Patriots out of Arizona, Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First Team All-Pro, and four-time Super Bowl champion. During his nine seasons in New England, Gronkowski caught 521 passes while finding the end zone 79 times.

He retired for the first time in 2018, then returned to play two seasons in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl with Brady and the Bucs before retiring for a second time in 2021.