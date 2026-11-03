Rob Gronkowski greets voters at New Hampshire polling places on Election Day

Former New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski met voters and candidates at polling places across New Hampshire on Election Day.

"Gronk," who is not known for being politically outspoken, was seen in social media footage posing with fans for pictures and signing jerseys outside a tent with the logo for Turning Point USA, the conservative political organization founded by Charlie Kirk. A spokesperson for Turning Point said Gronkowski was not with their group, but did walk by their tent.

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Ayotte posted a photo with the tight end and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, in Bedford. A Republican running for state representative said Gronkowski signed one of his campaign signs in Goffstown.

Bedford police said there was "heavy traffic" at the polls where Gronkowski talked to voters Tuesday morning.

Rob Gronkowski greeting voters in Bedford, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

"If you plan on voting today or are traveling in the area, please give yourself extra time," police said. "Rob Gronkowski is no longer at the High School. He is not expected to return."

There are several competitive races in New Hampshire. The U.S. Senate contest between Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican John Sununu could determine the balance of power in Congress. Ayotte is running for a second term as governor against Democrat Cinde Warmington, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's daughter and former Portsmouth city councilor Stefany Shaheen is running against businessman Anthony DiLorenzo to replace Pappas in the state's 1st Congressional District.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with New England, is scheduled to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame during a ceremony outside Foxboro's Gillette Stadium on Saturday.