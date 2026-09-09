Stefany Shaheen and Anthony DiLorenzo win primaries in closely-watched New Hampshire congressional district, CBS News projects

Stefany Shaheen and Republican businessman Anthony DiLorenzo won their respective primaries on Tuesday to replace Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Pappas is running for the Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is not seeking reelection.

The House Republicans' campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, considers the seat a top target this year. Democrats have held the southeastern New Hampshire seat since 2017, but it was highly competitive in the decade before, switching parties five times since the 2006 election.

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics ranks it as lean Democrat, while the Cook Political Report ranks it likely Democrat.

Democratic Primary

Stefany Shaheen bested Maura Sullivan in the crowded Democratic primary, despite trailing Sullivan significantly in fundraising. Sullivan, a Marine Corps veteran, also had an edge over Shaheen in recent polling.

Shaheen, a former Portsmouth City councilor, is the daughter of the current retiring Democratic senator.

It was Sullivan's second unsuccessful bid for the seat. She lost the 2018 Democratic primary to Pappas.

The primary became increasingly bitter in the final weeks, with an attack ad from Shaheen accusing Sullivan of being bankrolled by the pro-Israel lobby and corporate interests. A responding ad from Sullivan said Shaheen "was born on third base and thought she hit a triple."

GOP Primary

Trump-backed DiLorenzo won the Republican contest, fending off a handful of other candidates in the race.

President Trump gave DiLorenzo his "complete and total endorsement" in July, calling him "a very successful businessman and entrepreneur."

DiLorenzo had a significant fundraising advantage over Novel Iron Works CEO Hollie Noveletsky, who was considered another frontrunner, but the most recent polling showed the two were statistically tied in the race.