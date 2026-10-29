New Hampshire Senate candidates making final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day

With a few days until the midterm elections, candidates battling for a Senate seat in New Hampshire are making their final pitches to voters.

Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas and former Republican senator John Sununu hit the campaign trail on Thursday to encourage voters to head to the polls on Tuesday. Both candidates are vying for Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen's seat.

High prices were a sticking point for both Pappas and Sununu in a debate Wednesday night, and that messaging continued Thursday on the campaign trail.

In Manchester, Rep. Pappas toured a local fire department with Arizona Senator Mark Kelly. In a purple state, the Democratic candidate spoke about uniting voters across all parties.

"I have a sense that the issues at play right now, high energy costs, healthcare cuts, housing prices that continue to soar, they cut across all the usual political dividing lines," Pappas said.

His opponent, John Sununu, spent the afternoon at a local business in Farmington.

He spoke about keeping energy production in the country, pushing for transparent prices at hospitals and making health savings accounts more accessible.

"Since the very beginning of this campaign, I've said affordability will be my top focus, bringing down the cost of living, bringing down the cost of healthcare, housing and energy," Sununu said.

The most recent survey from UMass Lowell shows Pappas slightly ahead of Sununu, with a seven-point lead.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.