Maine voters focused on balance of power in Congress ahead of Election Day

The balance of power in Washington, D.C. could be tipped by a handful of Senate seats. Right now, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. There are 35 U.S. Senate seats up for election on Tuesday.

One of the most competitive races on the ballot is in Maine. Incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins is being challenged by Democrat Troy Jackson.

Voters in Maine, including Norm Belanger, know their vote could impact the rest of the country.

"Getting something where hopefully having the House and the Senate race be situations where there's a balance of power and the checks and balances can hopefully once again work to make sure no one branch of government takes control, I think it's important," Belanger said.

He and his wife Elizabeth typically vote for a person over a party, but tomorrow they're deciding to unseat the incumbent.

"Troy Jackson doesn't excite me. He would not have been my choice for the Democratic candidate," Belanger said. "On the other hand, I think he's the best choice of the two."

Other voters in Kittery said they weren't convinced to vote for any of the candidates.

"It's terrifying. Neither side seems to have a good grasp on how to run things. There's no white knight here in either party," a voter said. "Who I end up voting for, is going to be who I think is going to be the least damaging."

Voters were primarily focused on a balance of power between the parties, instead of a singular party controlling Congress and the White House.