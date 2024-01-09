Rob Gronkowski thinks Bill Belichick will be back with Patriots in 2024

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick remains head coach of the New England Patriots as of Tuesday morning, and Rob Gronkowski believes that will hold true throughout the 2024 season. Gronk said that he would be shocked if Belichick is not back for his 25th season in New England.

The former All Pro tight end and four-time Super Bowl champ (three of which came with the Patriots) went to bat for his former head coach during and appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday.

"I think he will be staying as head coach of the New England Patriots. I'll be very shocked if that's not the case, and I won't believe it until I see he's not the head coach," said Gronk.

Belichick's future with New England was the biggest topic throughout the season, as the Patriots stumbled to a 4-13 record and missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four years. Belichick made it clear on Monday that he is still under contract with the Patriots, and even said that he'd be willing to give up some of his power when it comes to making roster decisions.

In doing so, he put his future with the team in owner Robert Kraft's corner, which Gronkowski pointed out Tuesday. Belichick and Kraft reportedly had their usual after-season meeting on Monday, and will meet again in the coming days to discuss the direction of the franchise.

While Kraft has yet to make a decision on Belichick's future, it's clear that Belichick wants to remain in New England.

"I know Coach Belichick wants to be with the Patriots next year," Gronkowski said. "He's the greatest coach of all time. He's the greatest coach I ever had. He knows his football in and out and he knows how to put his players in the best position to win a game that week.

"Unfortunately, I don't think he had the firepower that he needed on offense this year to win the games that he needed," he added. "Once he is the coach for next year, they need to add something something to their team."

If Belichick is back, he'll have a few different avenues to add that "something something" to the team. New England owns the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will put them in a position to add one of the top quarterbacks available, and will have $72 million in cap space to work with during the offseason.