Man smashes car windows with hatchet following road rage incident in Boston, police say

Police are searching for a man who allegedly smashed a man's car windows with a hatchet following a road rage incident in Boston.

It happened just around 11:45 p.m. on Friday on Commonwealth Avenue.

The victim told police that he was driven off the road by a man in a pickup truck similar to a Ford F-150, which caused him to jump the median and crash into a tree. The truck driver was suspected to have been "driving drunk," the report says.

Police obtained video from witnesses on the scene that shows the driver of the truck allegedly smashing the Prius' windows with a small axe or hatchet before chasing the victim down the street while waving the weapon, according to the document.

"Multiple windows were shattered and the tempered windshield glass had been severely dented and punctured in a manner consistent with multiple blows from a hard, sharp-edged object," the police report says.

The victim's hand was injured during the crash and was treated on scene, but denied further medical treatment.

Searching for suspect

Police are searching for a white man described as having a beard, brownish hair, and being short to average height. He was wearing a white t-shirt with the words "Natural Flow" on the back, brown sneakers, and dark blue jeans, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect heading towards Babcok Street after the incident. The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call Boston Police at 617-343-4500.