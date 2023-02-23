Road crews warn drivers about icy roads

BOSTON - As temperatures dropped, Thursday's stormy weather created more work for sand and salt trucks in Massachusetts than for plows. Icy road conditions had busy tow truck operators shouting in frustration.

"Slow down and let us do our jobs," said Terry Spaeth.

Police responded to multiple accidents caused by Thursday's storm and icy roads. CBS Boston



Police responded to calls for cars sliding off roads. An oil truck rolled over on Eli Whitney Street in Westborough. Two school buses were involved in a crash on Route 3 in Tyngsboro, and Massachusetts State Police posted a picture of an SUV that crashed on the side of the Mass Pike.

"The snow's one thing, but the ice, the ice is dangerous," said Bill Frisone, who went to Dracut Public Works to fill buckets with sand and salt for his steep driveway. "The difference in the climate, it's crazy, you know. We get the snow, we get the ice, then it melts during the day, freezes at night, and it's just you're after it constantly," he said.

MassDOT had more than 900 pieces of equipment out treating roads Thursday.