Ringo Starr given honorary degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston
BOSTON -- A member of the Beatles is now a doctor of sorts.
On Thursday morning, the Berklee College of Music presented Ringo Starr with an honorary degree as a "doctor of music." Students also performed some of Starr's hits at the ceremony.
"I just want to say thank you, and peace and love," said the 81-year-old Starr at the David Friend Recital Hall in Boston.
Ringo told the group he fell in love with the drums as a boy, and he's just grateful he was able to live out his dreams.
