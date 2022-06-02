Watch CBS News
Ringo Starr given honorary degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A member of the Beatles is now a doctor of sorts. 

On Thursday morning, the Berklee College of Music presented Ringo Starr with an honorary degree as a "doctor of music." Students also performed some of Starr's hits at the ceremony.

"I just want to say thank you, and peace and love," said the 81-year-old Starr at the David Friend Recital Hall in Boston.

Ringo told the group he fell in love with the drums as a boy, and he's just grateful he was able to live out his dreams. 

