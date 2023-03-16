Groveland man returns $8,000 in cash he found on side of road

GROVELAND - Rick Saulnier of Groveland is still getting to know the newest member of his family. He's had only a few weeks with the four-legged friend, but the dog's sweet name suits him - Buddy. They're still working out their new route and routine, making last week's walk so surprising.

"Without him I wouldn't have gone down there, '" Rick recalled, of their direction that day.

Strolling down Rollins Street, a big pile of cash caught Rick's eye.

Rick Saulnier found $12,000 in cash and checks on the side of the road in Groveland. Rick Saulnier

"I saw it on the side of the road. I thought it was Monopoly money! The cash was about $8,000 and the checks made it up to $12,000. That's a good amount of money," he told WBZ-TV.

Rick joked with his wife about taking a trip to Encore, but that's not the kind of neighbor he is. He dropped off Buddy and came straight to Groveland Police, who were delighted by the good deed.

"It made their day, they said, because a lot of people might not have done that. I don't know. I'm hoping that this shows people that's what you're supposed to do," Rick said, humbly.

Rick Saulnier CBS Boston

Turns out the money had flown off a neighbor's car on their way to the bank. It was returned to that grateful small business owner, who later stopped by Rick's house to shake his hand and say a sincere thank you.

"I always feel like I have my own integrity and that's the one thing they can't take away from you. I would hope that somebody would do that for me," Rick said.