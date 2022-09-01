Watch CBS News
Judge hears arguments on whether to release Ricardo Arroyo case files

BOSTON – A judge is weighing whether or not to unseal case files from two sexual assault investigations involving Boston City Councilor and Suffolk District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo.

Arroyo wants the files released ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

On Thursday, attorneys for Arroyo and the City of Boston made their arguments on if the case files from almost two decades ago should be released.

The Boston Globe first reported about past allegations of sexual assault against Arroyo. He was never charged and said he was never even told about the investigations.

An attorney for the city said their position is that the disclosure of the records would be inappropriate, adding that all of the records are focused on the victim, and should remain confidential.

During Wednesday night's debate against interim District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Arroyo maintained his innocence. But Hayden said Arroyo had to have known about the allegations.

