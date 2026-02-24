Rhode Island college student dies of carbon monoxide poisoning after charging phone in car during blizzard

Police say a college student in Newport, Rhode Island died of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday after charging his phone in a car during the blizzard of 2026.

Newport police said first responders were called at about 7:20 p.m. to a Bellevue Avenue parking lot to check on a person inside a vehicle. Joseph Boutros, a 21-year-old Salve Regina University student, was found unconscious inside the running car.

"This vehicle was covered in snow and the exhaust pipe was embedded in the snow," Newport police said in a statement.

Boutros was rushed to a hospital emergency room, where he was pronounced dead of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"This tragic incident was accidental and a reminder to be vigilant to keep exhaust pipes clear of snow and debris when vehicles are idling," police said.

Boutros was an offensive lineman on the Salve Regina University Seahawks football team. He was a criminal justice and criminology major from Bohemia, New York, according to the school's athletics website.

"Our community mourns this tragic loss," Salve president Kelli J. Armstrong said in a statement. "Our hearts ache with Joseph's family, teammates, faculty, coaches, friends and all who loved him. May perpetual light shine upon him and may he rest in peace."

According to a National Weather Service report, Newport picked up 34 inches of snow from the storm. The city shared photos of the heavy snow falling on Facebook Monday, and said residents should stay home so crews could clean up the roads.

A snow-covered street in Newport, Rhode Island City of Newport

In Scituate, Massachusetts, officials issued a warning Tuesday about carbon monoxide after four people were hospitalized due to "improperly placed and ventilated generators."

One generator was put inside a closed garage, the Scituate Emergency Management Agency said.

"Make sure that your generators are at least 20-25 feet away from your home!" the agency said.