Rhamondre Stevenson expected to miss "a few weeks" with high ankle sprain

FOXBORO -- As expected, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is going to miss some time. Stevenson is expected to be sidelined for "a few weeks" after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stevenson was injured in the first half of New England's 6-0 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, when he was brought down by Los Angeles linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu on a second-down run. Stevenson -- who also fumbled on the play -- had his ankle rolled on by Tuipulotu and remained on the turf after the Chargers recovered the loose ball. He had to be helped off the field and did not return.

It's a big blow to the 2-10 Patriots, as Stevenson leads the team in all-purpose yards with 857 yards this season. He's racked up 619 yards on the ground, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, while adding another 238 receiving yards on 38 receptions. He's scored four of New England's 16 touchdowns on the year.

With the Patriots sitting in the basement of the AFC with five weeks to go, it's probably best that Stevenson just sits out the rest of the season.

His absence will leave Ezekiel Elliott as New England's lead back, with veteran receiver/running back Ty Montgomery potentially getting some carries out of the backfield as well. The Patriots also have JaMycal Hasty on the depth chart at running back, with second-year player Kevin Harris currently on the practice squad.

The Patriots don't have much time to plan around Stevenson's injury, with a Thursday night matchup with the Steelers next up on the schedule. At least they'll have a few extra days to plan for their Week 15 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.