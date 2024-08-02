Revere landlord cited after child falls from third-floor balcony

REVERE - A young Revere boy is in stable condition after falling at least 30 feet from a third-floor balcony where he lived in a triple-decker on Shirley Street. Contractors were there Friday installing a new slat in a railing where one was missing. It was apparently in that small opening that he fell through.

"I guess everybody rushed to help the child. It hits home anytime anything happens to a child, it does," said neighbor Clifford Pisano.

The landlord, who did not want to be identified, says she's been attentive to the problem that was first reported to her, she says, on July 23, and wasn't able to get contractors to the building until Friday. But the unthinkable happened in between, and now the city of Revere has cited her for unspecified violations.

A boy was injured after falling from a third-floor balcony on Shirley Street in Revere. CBS Boston

"They asked me to schedule an appointment to have the city do an inspection. I did call them and I'm waiting for a time and date," the landlord said.

Boy in stable condition

The boy is in stable condition which Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe says is a relief given the seriousness of the fall. "I had a pit in my stomach. When a child falls from any window or deck three stories up I really thought the worst," said Keefe.

The landlord says the tenants were asked to stay off the balcony until the issue with the railing was fixed. In the meantime, the accident triggered a further city inspection of the property. "I'm not saying all the issues are life safety issues, but when you do a detailed follow-up, you tend to find things or things come to the surface. A child falling off a third-floor balcony was the main concern and we wanted to make sure it was remedied immediately," said Keefe.

Contractors were shoring up all the railings Friday as the mayor said it's unfortunate it takes a tragedy to shine an important light. "When you own a property and do it for income you have a responsibility. We have to make sure the city is taking care of its vulnerable residents," said Keefe.

He says inspectors will return to Shirley Avenue in the coming days to make sure the tenants are safe.