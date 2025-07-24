Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival road closures, parking bans start today

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is back for a 21st year this weekend, and street closures and parking bans begin today.

The three-day festival brings hundreds of thousands of people to Revere Beach Boulevard to watch 15 master sand sculptors compete for prizes. Organizers say it's the largest free event in Massachusetts.

The festival also comes with a lot of traffic. Visitors are urged to take the MBTA Blue Line to the Revere Beach or Wonderland stops if possible.

Revere sand festival road closures

On Thursday, July 24, Revere Beach Boulevard will be closed between Shirley Avenue and Chester Avenue from noon to 11 p.m.

The following closures are in effect from Friday at 5:30 p.m. to Monday at 12 a.m.

Revere Beach Boulevard from Elliot Circle to Chester Avenue

Shirley Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard

Beach Street between Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard

West Street will remain open for restaurant and resident parking.

Revere parking bans for sand sculpting festival

A parking ban is in effect from Thursday to Sunday on Revere Beach Boulevard between West Street to Chester Avenue, as well as Ocean Avenue between Beach Street and Chester Avenue.

Revere sand sculpting festival schedule

The festival theme this year is the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, and a "centerpiece sand sculpture" will honor Paul Revere's midnight ride. Visitors can also expect more than 75 food trucks and vendors at the festival, plus a fireworks display on Saturday night.

Here's the schedule of events:

Friday (Festival hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Sand sculpting competition

Saturday (Festival hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Sand sculpting competition

10 a.m. - People's Choice voting begins

4 p.m. People's Choice voting closes

6 p.m. - Awards ceremony

9 p.m. - Fireworks

Sunday festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.