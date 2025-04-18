Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of Paul Revere's famous ride

Cheering crowds lined the streets in Boston and Lexington Friday night to welcome Paul Revere and the dawn of a rebellion that would change the world. The 250th reenactment of the patriot's famous ride was a time to celebrate and reflect.

"On the anniversary of Paul Revere's ride, you can feel the ghosts around you just walking amongst us and it's wild," said Katherine Waters-Clark of Arlington

There was no wild applause, nor even an audience on this night 250 years ago. With a candle and some courage lighting the way, an emotional embrace between Paul and Rachel Revere began the historic trek.

A man portraying Paul Revere waves to the crowd in Boston's North End during the 250th reenactment of his ride to Lexington. CBS Boston

"I'm sure it was terrifying for her and for him and it shows how committed they were to the cause," said Waters-Clark.

Walking, rowing, riding

This thrilling reenactment took over Boston's North End neighborhood. Crowds filled the cobblestone streets to retrace Revere's footsteps along his heroic journey, walking, rowing, and riding to warn the Minute Men in Lexington of British troops on the way.

Two lanterns were lit inside the Old North Church, signifying the British troops were coming by sea.

Two lanterns were lit in the Old North Church during the reenactment of Paul Revere's ride. CBS Boston

"You can text people around the world and simply call them and do anything like that. It really kind of puts things in perspective what we have now and how different it was, not even that long ago," said Eddie Hulit of Seattle.

The immersive experience brought history to life, replaying a pivotal moment in our country's story, and allowing these patriotic participants to really reflect on our hard-fought freedom.

"Right now, we're at this kind of flashpoint if you will, where a citizen uprising is maybe warranted and needed. It's definitely reflective of 250 years later," said Anne Grauso of the South End. "Realize what this country is about and just the regular Joes who risked their lives to form it and follow that dream and here we are."

A man portraying Paul Revere arrives in Lexington for the 250th anniversary reenactment of his ride. CBS Boston

From Boston, Revere headed to Lexington, where he delivered the message that the British were coming. The Battles of Lexington and Concord started the next morning.