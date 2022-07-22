What to know about the Revere Beach sand sculpting festival

REVERE - This weekend, 1 million people are expected to head to Revere Beach for the International Sand Sculpting Festival. Here's what you need to know about the 18th annual event, where 15 master sculptors work with literal tons of sand to compete for $15,000 in total prizes.

When is it?

July 22-24th. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

How much are tickets?

Admission to the festival is free.

How do I get there?

Organizers are urging people to take the MBTA Blue Line to Revere Beach or Wonderland. Anyone driving in from out-of-town should note that the Sumner Tunnel will be closed Friday night at 11 p.m. until Monday morning. Limited parking will be available at the MBTA Wonderland Garage. Revere Beach Boulevard will be closed from Eliot Circle to Chester Avenue between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

What kind of sand sculptures will be on the beach?

This year's theme is "Wonders of the World." Take a sneak peek at what artists are working on in the video above. Click here to learn more about the sculptors.

Besides looking at sculptures, what else is there to do at the festival?

The weekend will be full of family-friendly events, including street performers, food trucks and vendors, and live music on the main stage. A 30-minute fireworks extravaganza on the beach is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday.

What's the weather forecast?

HOT. Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the mid-90s, and the Boston-area forecast for Sunday is 100 degrees. Wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and seek shade whenever possible.

For more information about the festival, click here.