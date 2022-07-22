Heat wave peaking this weekend, 100 degrees forecast for Sunday

BOSTON - The first official heat wave of 2022 making it's mark across southern New England and we have a ways to go.

A heat wave is three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher. We have that and then some with this stretch! In all, we're likely in for 6 straight days of excessive heat with Sunday being the hottest at 100 degrees. Sunday's record is 98 degrees and there's a good chance we break it!

Six days (possibly seven, we have to keep an eye on Monday) is certainly too long in most people's eyes. However, it's not the longest streak in the record books. In fact, Boston has seen a spell like this five other times. And in nine other instances, the heat wave was longer! The longest one was 9 days recorded back in 1912.

There is now a Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. This is placed to ensure we're all prepared for dangerous heat. Please stay hydrated throughout the weekend. Air conditioning is a huge help and if you need to be outdoors, find shade regularly.

Let's go day by day so we all understand what's to come!

FRIDAY

A much more tolerably hot day. Humidity levels much lower than Thursday, so more of a "dry heat." Temperatures will once again reach the low-to-mid 90s. If you are looking for a day to mow the lawn or do some outdoor activities, Friday would probably be the pick. I'd still recommend getting things done early in the morning or later in the evening. There will also be a very slight risk for a pop up downpour Friday afternoon, nothing severe likely.

SATURDAY

A similar day to Friday. Sunny and hot with fairly low humidity. Dew points will be higher along the immediate coastline and over southeastern Mass., making it feel a lot soupier. Highs again in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY

This will likely to be the hottest day of the entire stretch. We may challenge record high temperatures on Sunday. The current record in Boston is 98 and we are forecasting 100 degrees. I think many towns could hit 100 during the afternoon. With humidity on the rise again, the heat index will likely be around 105 in some areas. I would avoid any strenuous, outdoor activities if at all possible on Sunday.

MONDAY

A transition day. A cold front will come through at some point and bringing an end to the heat wave. If it comes later in the day, we will easily have one more day in the 90s (with high humidity as well). An earlier frontal passage would mean highs in the 80s. Either way, there is a strong likelihood of some showers and thunderstorms on Monday with the arrival of the front.

Please use caution if you need to be out in the heat! Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for updates through the heat wave.