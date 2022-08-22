Watch CBS News
Dozens more beagles rescued from medical facility coming to Massachusetts

BOSTON - Even more rescued beagles are headed to Massachusetts to find forever homes.

The MSPCA said Monday it's sending two vans to bring about 40 beagles to the Bay State.

"The last transport was largely puppies, but we expect more adult dogs to come to Massachusetts in this round," the MSPCA tweeted.

Volunteers from across the country are stepping up to help 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. The company was ordered by a federal judge to surrender all the facility's beagles following accusations of animal welfare violations. 

Last week, WBZ-TV met with beagle puppies that touched grass for the first time at Sweet Paws Rescue in Peabody.

Click here to learn more about adopting animals from the MSPCA.

