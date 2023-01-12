Report: Tom Brady signing with Dolphins is "definitely on the table" for 2023

Sports Final: What changes can we expect from Patriots this offseason?

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appears headed for an ending sooner than later. But his career playing football may not be done.

And with the potential landing spot of Brady surely being a major story line in the coming weeks and months, that speculation has already begun.

That includes some digging by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who said that according to a source, Brady signing with the Miami Dolphins this spring is "definitely on the table."

The Dolphins pursued Brady when he was a free agent in 2020 -- but actually got a head start, as the NFL punished the team for tampering with Brady before he was officially a free agent.

While Tua Tagovailoa had an excellent year under center in Mike McDaniel's first year as coach, he also suffered three concussions, thus putting his playing status very much in jeopardy. That could open the door for Brady to step in to a solid offense without having to leave the state of Florida.

If Brady were to sign with the Dolphins, that would of course mean a couple of dates against the Patriots would await in the coming season.

Of course, Brady will turn 46 years old in August, so there's a chance that he doesn't play anywhere. But if he does, consider Miami very much in the mix.