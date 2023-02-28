Report: Patriots working out WR Slade Bolden

BOSTON -- The NFL calendar is quite filled these days, with the Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis and free agency just weeks away. But there's still work to be done outside of draft prep and free agency, as evidenced by the latest news out of Foxboro.

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are hosting slot receiver Slade Bolden for a workout on Tuesday.

While much of the NFL's attention is focused in Indianapolis at the combine, a note back home: Free-agent WR Slade Bolden is scheduled to work out for the Patriots.



Played at Alabama with Mac Jones, and then under Bill O'Brien. 2022 UDFA with Ravens. Healthy after sports hernia. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 28, 2023

The 24-year-old Louisiana native was a high school quarterback before transitioning to receiver at Alabama. In 2020, with Mac Jones as his quarterback, he caught 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, before catching 42 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He also returned 22 punts for 148 yards (6.7-yard average), while completing his lone collegiate pass for a 6-yard touchdown.

Bolden entered the 2022 NFL Draft but was not selected, instead signing as an undrafted rookie with the Ravens. He was placed on injured reserve in August and was released in October.

The 5-foot-11 Bolden was a college roommate of Jones, and he said he models his game after Julian Edelman. Those connections led to some speculation that the Patriots might draft Bolden last year, but they ended up only adding Tyquan Thornton to their receiver mix out of the draft. Now a year later, Bolden is getting his best shot at finding some work in Foxboro.